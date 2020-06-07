Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Arcosa worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arcosa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,231.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

ACA opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.54. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

