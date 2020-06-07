Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,464. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

