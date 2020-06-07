Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 1,796.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365,860 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $21.32 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

