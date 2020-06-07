Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,969 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Penumbra worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Penumbra by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $423,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,044 shares of company stock worth $8,661,795. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $179.04 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.56.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

