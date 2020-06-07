Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,770,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,021.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

