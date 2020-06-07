iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,183 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKF opened at $105.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.04. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.