Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010,296 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Kimberly Clark worth $182,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

