Zacks Investment Research Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STWD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.42. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 218,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

