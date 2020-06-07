Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.15% of AGCO worth $182,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in AGCO by 510.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 36,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 188,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AGCO by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 176,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.86.

NYSE AGCO opened at $63.01 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.10.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

