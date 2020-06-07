Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $138,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

