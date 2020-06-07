Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 1,091.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 144,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Morris purchased 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $246,273.00.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.60%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.