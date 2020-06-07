Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NRK stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

