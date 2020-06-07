GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 6,969 Shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.49% of USA Truck worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 602,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Creager purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $63,100.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $110,425 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USAK opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $11.76.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $126.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.30 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut shares of USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

