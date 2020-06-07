Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 11,000 Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,386,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 743,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 381,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 135,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYD opened at $13.38 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

