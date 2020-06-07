Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $134,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 137.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $146.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $155.81.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.