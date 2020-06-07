GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 33,713 OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of OptiNose at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 36,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

OptiNose stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. OptiNose Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $242.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.96.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. As a group, analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $138,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $138,000 Investment in Axsome Therapeutics Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd
GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 6,969 Shares of USA Truck, Inc.
GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 6,969 Shares of USA Truck, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 11,000 Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 11,000 Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $134,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $134,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report