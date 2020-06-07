GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 33,713 OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of OptiNose at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 36,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of OptiNose from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

OptiNose stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. OptiNose Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $242.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.96.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 295.66% and a negative return on equity of 209.89%. As a group, analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

