GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 61,070 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Vera Bradley worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $5,222,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 889,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 348,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 202.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 120,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,481 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 616.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 68,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Mcevoy acquired 22,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $93,216.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.66 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.23 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

