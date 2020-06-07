GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $132,000 Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,399 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

VYGR opened at $12.02 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $438.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

