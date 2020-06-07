GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 11,297 Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,785,000 after purchasing an additional 109,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $260.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unifi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $36,736.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,365 shares of company stock worth $365,186. 25.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

