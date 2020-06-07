Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Guess? were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Guess? by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GES shares. Cowen lowered Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of GES stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

