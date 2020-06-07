Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $13.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

NYSE:GPS opened at $12.31 on Friday. GAP has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 31.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

