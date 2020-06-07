Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Slack alerts:

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.56 on Friday. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,923.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,174,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock valued at $50,548,133. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 88.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 696,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.