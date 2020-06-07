Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.10.

NYSE:AAN opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 512,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 117,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Aaron`s (NYSE:AAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GAP Price Target to $13.00
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GAP Price Target to $13.00
Slack Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Slack Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Aaron’s Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Aaron’s Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Slack PT Raised to $38.00
Slack PT Raised to $38.00
First Merchants Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
First Merchants Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
Slack PT Raised to $38.00
Slack PT Raised to $38.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report