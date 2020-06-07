Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.10.

NYSE:AAN opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 512,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 117,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

