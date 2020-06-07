First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.28. First Merchants reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.83 million.

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Merchants from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,444 shares of company stock valued at $287,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth $22,233,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth $10,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Merchants by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,254,000 after purchasing an additional 173,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,627,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,268,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME opened at $30.99 on Friday. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

