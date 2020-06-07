Slack (NYSE:WORK) PT Raised to $38.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Slack from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,923.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock worth $50,548,133. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

