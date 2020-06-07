JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 131,254 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 165.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of PRA Health Sciences worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 14,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $108.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

