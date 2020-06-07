JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 179,284 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.64% of Community Bank System worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of CBU opened at $64.81 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

In other Community Bank System news, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $306,019.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,503 shares of company stock worth $959,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.