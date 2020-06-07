JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 229.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,079,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of NortonLifeLock worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,858,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $60,771,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.55.

NLOK stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.