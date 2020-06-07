iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.42% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 615.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

IYE stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

