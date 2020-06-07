Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 184,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 220,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the period.

JPGB stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28.

