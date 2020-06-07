Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 912 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BCI opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

