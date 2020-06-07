Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. National Securities assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of TTGT opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget Inc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $339,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,681.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 10,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $281,999.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,632.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,082 shares of company stock worth $2,296,864. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

