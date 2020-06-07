Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,503 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.96% of Cannae worth $51,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cannae by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

