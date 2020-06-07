HC Advisors LLC Acquires 9,062 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 623.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.2% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

