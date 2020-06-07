Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $18.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,630.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

