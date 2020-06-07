Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,988,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 82,825 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $313,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.76. The company has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

