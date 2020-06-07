Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,990 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

