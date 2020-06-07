Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,949,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 76,578 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $11,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,936 shares of company stock worth $30,733,172. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Cowen increased their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

ZS opened at $99.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.