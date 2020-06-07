PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

NYSE:RNG opened at $252.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.66. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $110.34 and a 1-year high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,218,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,619 shares of company stock valued at $42,557,477. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

