Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

MSFT stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.