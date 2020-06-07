State Street Corp Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,091,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,151,000. State Street Corp owned 5.92% of Diversified Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

