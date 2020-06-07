Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 58,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.