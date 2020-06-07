Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,659 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 58,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

