Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 110,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 284,659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.9% during the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 623.2% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 59,569 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average of $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

