WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $365,000 Investment in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 697.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 293,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 257,086 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in MRC Global by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In other news, Director John Anthony Perkins acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Also, Director Rhys J. Best acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 76,050 shares of company stock valued at $291,359 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MRC opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.29 million, a PE ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.00. MRC Global Inc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

