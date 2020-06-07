Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,953 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 58,513 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $120.65 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

