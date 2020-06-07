Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wheatland Advisors Inc.

Wheatland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,876 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 11.6% of Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

