Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,569 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

