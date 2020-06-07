Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,098 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

