Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,037,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 463,098 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 154,610 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 92,680 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,387.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

